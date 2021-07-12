Footballing dog from Saaremaa could play in many positions

Muki. Source: ERR
A four-legged football talent Muki from Saaremaa is so good at football he could play in several positions on the field, ETV's current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday, the day of the European Championship final.

Muki the dog will be four years old next month and football is one of his passions and his love of football first showed itself when was three months old.

"We started playing with a small ball. And after that, he started playing with bigger balls. We have bought about ten balls," Muki's coach Kaida said.

However, Muki has had a difficult time finding fellow four-legged teammates. Muri, who lives in the same backyard, is not a good playmate and is completely disinterested in playing with a football. Unfortunately, Muki has to find training partners among people.

"He will come and bring you the ball and you have to play with him," Kaida said.

The second coach Janus, said that Muki could play in several positions on the football field. "It depends on the situation. He could be both a goalkeeper and a central defender," Janus thought.

At the goal, Muki not only saves the goal, he catches the ball. In addition to defending, Muki would probably be ready for a quick and unexpected quick offense.

You can watch the original broadcast here.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

