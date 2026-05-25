Women's rugby growing in Estonia as national team debuts

Women's rugby in Estonia bloomed from a single player four years ago to more than 40 today. On May 16, the country's newly minted national team made its debut against Latvia.

In Tiskre, Harju County, the Estonian National Cricket and Rugby Field hosts both sports side by side as each continues to develop locally.

"I was completely shocked; I didn't know this existed in Estonia," said player Agnes Jürison, who found her way into the sport after being invited by a friend once to practice.

"I came to watch, they gave me boots and now I'm still here, eight months later," she quipped.

Teammate Laura Renke said the appeal is both social and competitive. "The girls have their own team and we can play against the guys," she said. "It's much better!"

Even so, Jürison admitted the sport's physicality can be intimidating. "Look, if you've got a big 100-kilo guy coming at you, you're going to end up in the ER," she said.

'We're Europe's smallest rugby nation'

The women's team is coached by Graham Smith, who previously led England's women's team to a World Cup victory in 2014.

Originally in Estonia for a five-month stint, Smith has likewise remained — for four years and counting.

"We're not very good," he admitted. "In [15-a-sides] we struggle, because we are the smallest rugby nation in Europe. But it's not about losing, when you start; it's about how you develop."

Team Estonia faced a tough loss in their debut matchup on home turf against Latvia, but their coach added that the players were "quite happy" after a postgame pick-me-up.

Estonia vs Latvia women's rugby match in Tiskre. May 16, 2026. Source: ERR

For many of the players, including Renke, Estonia's May 16 match against Latvia was their first taste of full 15-a-side rugby.

"Heading out onto that pitch, you see 15 opponents and think, 'Now it's 80 minutes of battle,'" she recalled. "That was a real test for everyone."

Jürison echoed her teammate's sentiments, calling finally being able to play with a full lineup an "awesome moment."

'You celebrate like both teams won'

Not everyone escaped unscathed either.

"A Latvian had the ball and ran, and I came in from the other side," recalled Mialeene Jahnke. "I didn't get low enough for the tackle, so I ran straight into her face."

Estonian Rugby Union (ERL) president Paul Davidson said rugby is often confused with American football but is different in style and rules.

"American footballs are designed for throwing forward, and you hold it with one hand," Davidson explained, adding that in rugby, you hold the ball with two hands.

"It's crucial not to drop it," he said, stressing that the shape of the ball will cause it to bounce unpredictably. "If someone kicks the ball and it bounces, it can fly anywhere."

Despite the game's signature physical contact, players stress sportsmanship.

"The contact can get pretty aggressive," Renke said. "But after the final whistle, you go shake hands, hug the other team and say 'Good game.' Then you go out and celebrate together like both teams won."

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