Rauno Sappinen joins Polish top-flight club

Rauno Sappinen (in blue) playing for the Estonian national team.
Rauno Sappinen (in blue) playing for the Estonian national team. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Two-time Estonian Footballer of the Year Rauno Sappinen has joined Polish top-flight club Piast Gliwice, the club announced on Wednesday.

The striker signed a 3.5-year contract with the club, which means he will be on the line-up until the summer of 2024.

"I am happy to join Piast and am anxious to start the second half of the season. My first impression of the club is very positive, I also like the stadium. It is not the biggest, but it is beautiful. I hope to meet my teammates soon to begin preparations for the spring," Sappinen told the club's website.

Sappinen was close to joining Polish club Zaglebie Lubin before the coronavirus crisis, but the transfer never took place due to restrictions. The Estonian has scored 118 goals in his 194 matches for FC Flora and has spent time on loan contracts in Belgium, the Netherlands and Slovenia.

FC Flora Tallinn became the first Estonian club to reach a UEFA competition group stage and Sappinen scored three times in Conference League competition. The striker also scored four goals in Champions League qualifiers for Flora.

The 25-year old also took the pitch for 11 official national team matches and scored two goals.

Editor's note: This article was updated after Sappinen's contract became official.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

