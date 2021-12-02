'Tallinn derby' ends with huge FC Flora victory

FC Flora players celebrating.
FC Flora players celebrating. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonian football powerhouses FC Flora and Tallinna Levadia met in the penultimate round of the top-flight Premium League on Wednesday with Flora taking a massive 5:1 victory, now a point behind Levadia in the league table before the final round of the season, in which the two teams meet again.

Levadia entered the match with a chance to clinch the league title at 77 points, Flora stood at 73 on Wednesday afternoon. The league leader committed several mistakes and seemed unable to mark attackers in the box on set pieces and their long-time rival dominated on their way to a 5:1 victory.

Flora took the lead in the 6th minute of the match as Ken Kallaste was on the other end of a corner kick to head it into Levadia's net. Sergei Zenjov extended Flora's lead in the 33rd minute with the same set piece strategy. A mishap by Levadia goalkeeper Karl Andre Vallner gave the ball to Rauno Sappinen just minutes before half and the national team striker put it away to take Flora into half with a 3:0 lead.

Markkus Seppik gave Flora their fourth goal of the match on the 53rd minute on another corner kick, after which Levadia was able to get a goal back as Zakaria Beglarishvili tapped the ball into the net in the 60th minute. Henrik Ojamaa put an exclamation point on the victory in the 66th minute with a beautiful finish into the top corner.

Watch all six goals here:

Flora is now trailing Levadia by just a point and the two teams will play for the league title in a championship group re-match on Sunday. Flora needs one more win to take their 14th league title, Levadia needs a draw to capture their 10th title.

FC Flora became the first Estonian club to claim a UEFA competition group stage victory last week, defeating Partizan Belgrade in the Conference League on Thursday.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

