Video: Curious fox interrupts football match

On Sunday, a football match between Võru Helios and Narva Trans U21 in Estonia's fourth league was interrupted on multiple occasions because of a curios fox.

The fox first appeared to investigate a plastic bag that made its way onto the pitch 10 minutes before match end. According to the video description on YouTube, the fox had to be chased off three times, much to the delight of the spectators, who told the fox to go home and the referees to book the streaker.

The animal eventually gave officials enough time to finish the match, which the Narva Trans youth team was able to take 2:1.

The fox is no stranger to the Barrus Arena in Võru and can be seen at the pitch often.

