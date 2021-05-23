Gallery: Levadia win Tipner Cup for tenth time

FCI Levadia won the Tipner cup, the domestic football trophy, Saturday, beating rivals and league winners FC Flora 1:0 to bring their total number of triumphs in the competition to ten.

The single goal of the game came on the 70th minute, a strike from Levadia forward Robert Kirss, following a corner.

Levadia last won in 2018, also beating the same opponents by the same score-line, while Saturday's win was the seventh in a row in any competition against Flora – who have not beaten Levadia for two years.

Flora have played 14 times in the Tipner cup final, winning eight of them.

The reigning Estonian champion Flora, who played in the cup final for the 14th time in the history of the club, has now lost six finals. Gold medals have been awarded to the neck eight times.

