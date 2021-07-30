Levadia out of UEFA conference league qualifiers after losing to Dundalk

Meistriliiga Estonian club FCI Levadia is out of the third-tier UEFA European Conference League (UECL) competition after losing its second qualifying round game to Dundalk FC (Ireland) 4:3 on aggregate. While Levadia took an early lead in the second leg in Tallinn Thursday night, they managed to extract defeat from the jaws of victory, during stoppage time.

Levadia, whose home ground is the A. le Coq Arena in Tallinn, won its first round qualifier against St. Joseph's (Gibraltar) and went on to come away from its first-leg away encounter with Dundalk (played in Dublin) on Thursday, July 22, with a 2:2 draw.

Levadia was unable to capitalize on this, however, losing 2:1 at home in the second leg Thursday, July 29, and going out of the tournament on aggregate.

The hosts took an early lead after Ghanaian striker Ernest Agyiri hit the back of the net on the 17th minute, but Dundalk equalized just before the half, netting a second goal, a rebound off the crossbar from English midfielder Will Patching, in the second minute of stoppage time to go through.

Dundalk face Dutch club Arnhem Vitesse in the third qualifying round.

The UECL is UEFA's third-tier club competition after the Champion's League and the Europa League.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!