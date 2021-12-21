Levadia renews Savic, Vassiljev coaching contracts

Levadia after winning the league this season.
Levadia after winning the league this season. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
Estonian Meistriliiga champion FCI Levadia Tallinn has extended its contracts with coaches Marko Savic and Vladimir Vassiljev, ERR's sports portal reports. The two managers won the double with Levadia this season.

The pair's new contracts run to 2023

Savic was Levadia's assistant coach in 2018-2019, returning to Levadia in 2020 to join Vladimir Vassiljev, at that time assistant coach.

The first season the two worked together, Levadia finished third in the league and only reached the quarter finals of the main domestic trophy, the Tipner cup.

However, in 2021, the team went on to win the double.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

