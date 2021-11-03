Ratas on Ott resignation: Coalitions always require compromises

Chairman of the Center Party Jüri Ratas said that the atmosphere in the coalition is very active and that Minister of Culture Anneli Ott (Center) resigning from the position Tuesday isn't stopping it from moving forward. Ratas said that Ott had fundamental contradictions with the government's, decisions adding that being in coalition always requires compromises.

Ratas said that Ott made her decision for three reasons, which were: The undecided compensation measures of the cultural sector, asking children for vaccination certificates and removing the option to attend events by using a negative test result certificate.

"She said that the last two things were fundamental for her and that she couldn't continue in the current situation. The government is demanding compromise, the coalition is demanding compromise and, as a result, she made her decision," Ratas said.

Ratas added that this won't affect the coalition's work. "I think that the coalition is moving on efficiently. Coalitions are never marriages, every party wants to express its positions. The Center Party is standing for its voters and supporters, for Estonia. And in my estimation, we can do it in that coalition," Ratas said.

Ratas added that the Reform Party hadn't forced Ott to resign. "There can't be such demand at a coalition's level. It was her personal decision of which she informed me a couple of days ago."

Ratas said that, thanks to Ott, the cultural sector received supplementary funding and a football hall will get built.

Sport also falls under the culture minister's remit.

"The cultural sector is important for Estonia, and, very broad and definitely, more could be done, but she gave it her best," Ratas said.

Ratas didn't comment on media speculation regarding other changes in the Center Party's ministerial make-up.

