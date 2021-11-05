Estonia nominates King's Pine for European Tree of the Year competition

The King's Pine in Järvselja, Tartu County.
The King's Pine in Järvselja, Tartu County. Source: Kaie Ein
Estonia will nominate the King's Pine - Estonia's largest tree in terms of volume - for the 2022 European Tree of the Year competition. To increase the tree's chances, organizers are seeking stories and recollections from people whose lives have been touched by the King's Pine.

The King's Pine is an impressive tree with a rich history located in the in Järvselja. The tree sprouted around the same time as the foundations were laid for the University of Tartu.

Natural and traveller Hendrik Relve, who has studied many indigenous trees, highlights the King Pine's dimensions and cultural value. "Currently about 380 years old, it is known to be the largest tree in Estonia in terms of volume – the volume of the trunk is 13 cubic meters. There are larger trees in Estonia in terms of height and thickness, but the true value of the King's Pine is in relation to forestry, as knowledge has been shared around it for a 100 years," Relve said.

"Surely many people have memories associated with this powerful symbolic tree to share. This is the important role of indigenous trees – to carry memories," he added, urging everyone to share recollections of the King's Pine.

The King's Pine is located in Järvselja village in Tartu County and Relve recommended people walk the Järvselja nature trial, which passes by the tree.

Stories and recollections of the King's Pine can be sent to aastapuu@loodushoiufond.ee.

Estonia has participated in the European Tree of the Year competition three times. In 2015 Estonia was victorious with arborist Heiki Hanso's nomination of an oak located in Orissaare football stadium. The Tamme-Lauri Oak and the Russalka Oak have also represented Estonia.

The King's Pine in Järvselja, Tartu County. Source: Ingmar Muusikus

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

