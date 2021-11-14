Opening battle of the Great Northern War enacted in Narva

A historical festival saw the enactment of the opening engagement of the Great Northern War in Narva where the army of Swedish King Charles II defeats the besieging forces of Peter the Great. The Russian army will get their revenge in summer when it is their turn to win.

The Swedes and Russians fight over Narva Castle twice a year, in late fall and summer. Everything plays out according to history books, with the Swedes winning the winter battle.

"We will defeat the Russians courtesy of our skill and tactics, as it was in 1700. Our King Charles deployed successful tactics where we broke through the siege lines in three places. We will be using the same plan today," said Ivan Strikkojev, playing the part of the Narva garrison commander.

The Russians will get their revenge in August of 1704, which is why participants took their defeat amicably

"It feels the same it always does. We know we will not lose in the end. We will leave to return in four years' time and make Narva ours. Russians do not surrender," said Aleksandr Stantšik whose was the role of the commander of the Preobrazhensky Regiment.

Fierce fighting lasted until the last cartridge and breath, while the combatants are really friends and fellow history buffs.

"It is interest in this time period. We will become the Swedish standing army for a time where discipline and following orders to the letter rule the day," Strikkojev said.

"It is not about winning or losing. We do it so that children would not call us pirates when they see us, so they would know their history," Stantšik explained.

The mock armies of Sweden and Russian will meet again in Narva in August of next year.

(video in Estonian)

--

