Levadia kick off Champions League campaign without midfielder Vaštšuk

FCI Levadia Tallinn will take on Icelandic side Reykjavik Vikingur away from home this evening, in the semi-final of the Champions League preliminary qualifying round.

However, the Estonian champions will have to cope without national team midfielder Bogdan Vaštšuk. 26-year-old Vaštšuk is still recovering from a hamstring injury and did not travel to the Icelandic capital with the rest of the squad ahead of the game.

Vladimir Vassilyev, who shares coaching responsibilities at Levadia with co-manager Marko Savić, told Soccernet.ee on Monday that, "After yesterday's training, everyone is healthy. Everyone who flew here can help us. Right now, the situation is good." Vassilyev added that, "Vaštšuk didn't fly with us, (but) the rest all came."

Levadia's match against Reykjavik Vikingur kicks off at the Vikingsvöllur Stadium on Tuesday at 22.30.

If Levadia manage to overcome their Icelandic opponents, they will go on to face the winner of the second semi-final between San Marino's La Fiorita and Inter Club d'Escaldes of Andorra, in the preliminary round final on June 24.

