Football: Tipner cup semi-final draw held

The semi-final draw for the Evald Tipner Trophy, Estonian football's domestic cup, took place Thursday at the A. le Coq Arena, with three teams confirmed and two still to play their quarter final match.

Tallinna FC Flora will face Paide Linnameeskond, while JK Narva Trans will meet the winner of Nõmme Kalju and JK Tabasalu, who are playing Thursday evening.

JK Tabasalu play in the third-tier Esiliiga B, while all the other semi-finalists or potential semi-finalists play in the top-flight Premium Liiga.

To book their semi-final spot, Tallinna FC Flora won the Tallinn derby, seeing off Tallinna FCI Levadia 2:0 at home in the quarter finals, while Paide Linnameeskond overcame Tallinn JK Legion 2: 0 in their quarter final, also at home, both goals coming in the dying minutes of the encounter.

The semi-finals are to be played between May 3 and May 5, with exact dates to be confirmed soon.

The Tipner cup final takes place on May 21 for both men's and women's leagues.

