UEFA announces Estonian clubs' European qualifying round opponents

News
Estonian Premium Liiga: FCI Levadia Tallinn - FC Flora Tallinn
Estonian Premium Liiga: FCI Levadia Tallinn - FC Flora Tallinn Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The draws for the second qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League and Conference League took place on Wednesday in Nyon, Switzerland, with three Estonian clubs involved in this year's competitions.

Estonian champions FCI Levadia Tallinn kick off their European campaign at home to Icelandic side Reykjavik Vikingur in the semi-finals of the Champions League preliminary round on June 21.

If they are successful, Levadia will then face the winner of the other semi-final between San Marino's La Fiorita and Inter Club d'Escaldes of Andorra, in the preliminary round final on June 24.

The winners of that game move on to the first qualifying round of the Champions League proper, where their opponents will be Swedish champions Malmö FF.

Victory over Malmö would set up a second qualifying round clash against either FC Ballkani of Kosovo or Lithuania's FK Žalgiris, with a place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League up for grabs.

However, if Levadia fail to overcome Malmö in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, their European adventure will continue in the Conference League, UEFA's third-tier competition. As a result of Wednesday's draw, this would see the Estonian champions facing off against Welsh side The New Saints, or Linfield from Northern Ireland.

Levadia would also drop into the Conference League if they are beaten in any of the subsequent Champions League qualifiers, with potential matches against Shamrock Rovers FC (Ireland), Hibernians FC (Malta),  FC Pyunik (Armenia) or CFR Cluj (Romania) on the cards, depending on which stage they exit the competition at and the results of matches between the other teams involved.

For FC Flora Tallinn, who finished second in the Estonian Meistriliiga last season, the equation is a little less complicated. Flora begins their Conference League campaign with a two-legged first round qualifying tie against Finnish side SJK Seinäjoki. The first leg takes place in Tallinn on July 7, with the Estonians making the short trip to Finland for the return match a week later on July 14.

The winners will then battle it out with Norwegian league-leaders Lillestrøm SK in the second qualifying round, for a place in the group stages.

Paide Linnameeskond's Conference League campaign also starts on July 7, with a trip to Georgia. The Estonian Cup winners will face Dinamo Tbilisi in the first leg of their first qualifying round tie, before hosting the Georgian side for the second leg on July 14. Armenians FC Ararat-Armenia await the winners in the next round.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue opens in July with Stefan and Justament concert

18:06

Riigikogu ends spring session, breaks till September

18:02

Parempoolsed planning to launch political party this summer

17:43

Election of new ERR supervisory board member postponed

17:23

Viljandi authority, residents on slug alert after invasive species returns

17:16

Market price of electricity to jump to €227 on Friday

17:01

Gallery: First section of Estonia's eastern border handed over to PPA

16:49

Center MP: No new ISS director until coalition in place

16:24

Kalev Stoicescu: Ukraine's future depends on Ukraine, the West and Russia

16:07

Saaremaa Triigi Philharmonic raising money to support autistic people

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.06

Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

15.06

Center of Tallinn to become 30 km/h zone under new plans

15.06

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn Updated

15.06

Eesti 200 wants Tallinn mayor impeached, new coalition

15.06

Coalition talks: Kallas offers Isamaa compromise on family benefits

12:09

Tallinn opposition parties want Soviet era monuments removed

09:45

Tartu to transition to Estonian language education over four years

15:01

Estonia's education minister survives no-confidence vote

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: