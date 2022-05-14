Gallery: Dynamo Kyiv beats Flora 3:0 in 'Match for Peace'

'Match for Peace' between FC Tallinna Flora and Dynamo Kyiv at the A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Friday, May 13 2022.
Legendary Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv defeated local team Tallinna FC Flora 3:0 Friday night, in a benefit match for Ukraine.

Named the "Match for Peace", the game started at 7 p.m. at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, with the visitors taking the lead 16 minutes into the game after a run down the middle ended in a goal from midfielder Vikentiy Voloshyn  Three minutes before the half, Dynamo were on target again through defender Mykyta Burda, while Vladyslav Vanat topped out the third and final goal in the second half.

Attendance was 4,550 and all proceeds from ticket revenues and other donations are going to aid Ukraine.

Dynamo Kyiv was founded nearly 100 years ago and was the most-decorated team in European competition during the Soviet era, winning the old Cup Winners' Cup twice, in 1975 and 1986. It is the most-decorated team by domestic honors in Ukraine.

The current squad is touring Europe to play similar friendlies against other top European sides, all to raise money for and awareness of Ukraine's plight.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

