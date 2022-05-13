Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia preparing for long war in Ukraine

News
Mikk Marran
Mikk Marran Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Looking at the behavior of Russia's leadership, the Kremlin is preparing to prolong the war which means the West needs to be ready to support Ukraine in the long run, the head of Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Agency said on Friday.

"We must be ready for the war to last longer and Ukraine will need our support in the coming months and years," Mikk Marran told a Defense Ministry press conference.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin still has ambitions to occupy the whole of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and create a landbridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to Russia. Preferably, he would also cut Ukraine off from the sea altogether and create a connection between Crimea and Moldova's separatist Transnistrian region.

"At the same time, there is a growing gap between Putin's goals and the military capabilities of the Russian armed forces," Marran said. He believes Russia does not have the military means to achieve Putin's plans.

The Russian military has used a large part of its ammunition stockpile, which will take years to rebuild. There are also problems with replacing soldiers and low morale. Efforts to replace dead or injured soldiers are not going well, Marran said.

This is why the Kremlin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine and confrontation with the West, he said. The public will not be given messages of hope that difficult times will soon be over by the government.

The increased targeting and destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure also suggests the Russian government is preparing for a long war, he said.

The current situation gives little hope that the war can be solved with negotiations and neither side is agreeing to make concessions, Marran said.

Speaking about Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons, the intelligence chief said this is a normal part of Russia's playbook. The Kremlin hopes this will deter western countries from supporting Ukraine.

Nuclear threats will be used more often as Russia's prospects on the battlefield deteriorate, Marran said, adding he thinks it is unlikely nuclear weapons will be used.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:03

Kallas: NATO must strengthen defense where it is most needed

17:35

Tartu accepting record medical school grads for specialist residencies

17:15

Shifting spring tests the conservatism of Estonian nature

16:54

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia preparing for long war in Ukraine

16:22

Minister: Ukraine's culture being destroyed by war – Estonia's by mould

16:12

US intelligence chief visits Estonia

15:54

Ratas: Family benefits bill was not meant to break up coalition

15:19

LSM: Latvia blocks Russian Vkontakte, Odnoklassniki sites

14:55

Watch live: Lennart Meri Conference 2022 opening panels

14:18

Russian-speaking Ukrainians on survivor's guilt and Russian friends

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

11.05

In 'historic first,' Reykjavik names streets after Baltic countries

12.05

Kallas: Man up and bring a motion of no confidence against me

12.05

PM: NATO proposals for ramping up defense not enough for Estonia

12.05

Death rate, immigration at highest levels in Estonia for several years

12.05

Ratas: It is the prime minister's words which are ending the coalition

08:05

Estonia makes Eurovision final

12.05

Finland to apply for NATO membership 'without delay'

12.05

Administration to postpone nearly 50 planned road construction projects

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: