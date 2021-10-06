Video: 25 years since national football team's first post-independence win

Sports
Photo: ERR
Sports

The men's national football team won its first major competitive match, following the restoration of independence, twenty-five years ago, ERR's sports portal reports.

The anniversary arrived Tuesday; on October 5 1996, Estonia defeated Belarus 1:0 in a World Cup qualifying encounter at the Kadriorg stadium, thanks to a strike from Sergei Hohlov-Samson, now a board member at FC Levadia, at 52 minutes (see video above).

The last time an independent Estonian team had triumphed had been way back in 1937, with 1:0 away win against neighboring Finland.

Estonia contested the 1994 U.S. World Cup qualifiers, after regaining independence in August 1991, but lost all bar one of their matches (a 0:0 away draw against Malta was the exception), as well as losing all 10 of their qualifiers for the 1996 European Championship finals, held in England.

Other early-independence highlights include the 1998 World Cup qualifier at "home" against Scotland, which finished 0:0. The match was played at a neutral venue in Monaco, after the visitors had complained about poor lighting conditions.

Estonia had more success in the qualifiers for the 2000 European Championship finals, doing the double over the Faroe Islands, 5:0 and 2:0, and beating Lithuania away 2:1, but still failed to qualify.

None of the three Baltic States have qualified for the World Cup finals to date, though Latvia qualified for the 2004 European Championships in Portugal.

Estonia has had more international distinction with its individual players; most recently, defender Ragnar Klavan plied his trade in Italy with Serie A side Cagliari Calcio until this year, and before that at Liverpool, in the English Premier League (EPL). Goalkeeper Mart Poom also made EPL teams his home during his playing career, with Derby County, Sunderland and then Arsenal, between the late 1990s and mid-2000s.

Strikers Henri Anier and Henrik Ojamaa both played for Scottish side Motherwell a few seasons ago, while midfielder Sander Puri had a season at St. Mirren, and several other players have recently played for a range of teams across Europe.

Anders Oper is current national team all-time top scorer with 38 goals, accrued over 20 years, 1995-2014. Martin Reim, who played for the national team from independence to 2009, is most-capped (157) and at one time was the most-capped player in Europe.

The national team is currently firmly rooted to the bottom of qualifying Group E for the 2022 World Cup finals to be held in Qatar, with four games to go. They are next in action at home to Belarus, on Friday.

Home games are generally played at the twenty-year-old A. Le Coq arena, in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:18

32 direct destinations on Tallinn Airport winter schedule

18:54

Electricity prices reach historic high, again

18:52

675 people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank in September

18:14

Legal amendment would allow reduced bureaucracy at state institutions

18:04

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Will voter turnout continue to dwindle?

17:26

Former high-ranking PPA official and his son charged with fraud

16:55

Estonia directs additional €14.4 million to digital state upgrades in 2022

16:38

Elderly hospitalizations can lead to scheduled treatment suspensions

16:30

Kalle Koop: Rescue workers protesting despite salary advance. Why?

16:10

Foreign minister attends meeting of OECD ministers

15:51

Estonia signs contract for coastal defense system acquisition

15:47

Long-running Swedbank investors case settled out-of-court

15:41

Urmas Sõõrumaa to consider stopping donations to political parties

15:13

'Election tourism' residence registrations in spotlight again

14:39

Video: 25 years since national football team's first post-independence win

14:11

Report: Estonia ranked among world's top startup ecosystems

13:42

Estonia to start coronavirus booster vaccinations

13:16

Unions, employers agree to raise minimum wage to €654

12:44

Market research firms predict clear victory for Center in Tallinn

12:15

Vaba Lava Narva closes its doors temporarily

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

05.10

Fuel prices in Estonia reach all-time record level

10:32

Health Board: 230 hospitalized patients, 1,046 new cases, four deaths

04.10

Estonian ID cards no longer valid for travel to and from the UK

05.10

Opening dates of Lidl stores in Estonia still unknown

11:55

English-language local election debate takes place Wednesday

05.10

Health Board: 233 hospitalized patients, 896 new covid cases, nine deaths

09:48

Tallinn Zoo's new inhabitants getting used to their new conditions

15:51

Estonia signs contract for coastal defense system acquisition

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: