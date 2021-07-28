Gallery: Legia Warsaw knocks FC Flora out of Champions League competition

Sports
Champions League qualifying: FC Flora - Legia Warsaw
Open gallery
22 photos
Sports

Top Polish club Legia Warsaw defeated Tallinna FC Flora 1:0 (agg. 3:1) in a Champions League second qualifying round match-up in A. Le Coq Arena on Tuesday, knocking the Estonian club down to the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

The first half of the second leg match ended in a goal-less draw, although Flora had a few chances to strike: Legia players blocked a chance for Rauno Sappinen in the 25th minute and Sergei Zenjov barely missed a cross from captain Konstantin Vassiljev in the 43rd minute.

Flora was eventually the first team to strike, as Zenjov scored in the 66th minute, but he was deemed off-side and the goal was not counted. While Flora players were still arguing the call, Legia went on the attack and Rafael Guimaraes Lopes scored on a long pass to put Warsaw up 3:1 on aggregate, which also ended up being the final score.

Flora manager Jürgen Henn told ERR that his side just lacked the class to compete with a top-level European club. "Class is in the details, we had quite a few good moments in the first half, which we did not realize. These would have changed the match," he said.

The manager said Flora needs to get better at those slight details to compete against the best clubs in Europe. "We showed that it is not easy to put together two great games against a club much stronger than us. As a whole, we played equally as well, but we must improve on the details for our class to improve," Henn said.

Flora will now face Cyprian club Omonia in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. Omonia fell 0:3 on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:28

14-year old Eneli Jefimova wraps up Olympic debut with a 27th-place finish

14:14

e-scooter parking zones appear in central Tallinn

13:45

Health services cracking-down on vaccine certificate fraud

13:21

Elron's cycle tickets a costly purchase for regular passengers

12:38

Hacker downloads close to 300,000 personal ID photos

12:25

Forecast: 2,500 coronavirus cases a day expected by September

12:22

Gallery: Legia Warsaw knocks FC Flora out of Champions League competition

12:13

Tanel Kangert finishes 22nd in Tokyo time trial

11:56

Opposition involved in general discussions about presidential candidates

10:33

Health Board: 173 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:22

Kiik: We will publish updated vaccination plan this week

09:54

Kallas demands answers about coronavirus vaccination plan from Kiik

09:26

Ratings: Reform passes 30 percent support mark

09:17

Puusta continues Olympic regatta at 16th

08:29

Ministry issues diplomatic note to Iran over warship incursion

08:17

Men's quadruple sculls team finishes sixth at the Tokyo Olympics

27.07

Transcripts of ferry Tõll's black box data still to be received

27.07

Auditor: Estonia does not have a valid vaccination plan

27.07

Women's epee team wins Gold for Estonia in Tokyo Updated

27.07

Suspect in Narva fatal arson attack placed in custody

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: