Gallery: Legia Warsaw knocks FC Flora out of Champions League competition

Top Polish club Legia Warsaw defeated Tallinna FC Flora 1:0 (agg. 3:1) in a Champions League second qualifying round match-up in A. Le Coq Arena on Tuesday, knocking the Estonian club down to the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

The first half of the second leg match ended in a goal-less draw, although Flora had a few chances to strike: Legia players blocked a chance for Rauno Sappinen in the 25th minute and Sergei Zenjov barely missed a cross from captain Konstantin Vassiljev in the 43rd minute.

Flora was eventually the first team to strike, as Zenjov scored in the 66th minute, but he was deemed off-side and the goal was not counted. While Flora players were still arguing the call, Legia went on the attack and Rafael Guimaraes Lopes scored on a long pass to put Warsaw up 3:1 on aggregate, which also ended up being the final score.

Flora manager Jürgen Henn told ERR that his side just lacked the class to compete with a top-level European club. "Class is in the details, we had quite a few good moments in the first half, which we did not realize. These would have changed the match," he said.

The manager said Flora needs to get better at those slight details to compete against the best clubs in Europe. "We showed that it is not easy to put together two great games against a club much stronger than us. As a whole, we played equally as well, but we must improve on the details for our class to improve," Henn said.

Flora will now face Cyprian club Omonia in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. Omonia fell 0:3 on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb.