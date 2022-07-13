Estonian fencer Katrina Lehis to miss World Championships through injury

Estonia women's épée fencing star Katrina Lehis, who won gold in the women's team event and bronze in the individual competition at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, will miss this year's World Championships due to injury.

"Unfortunately for me, the World Championships will not happen this year!" Lehis said on social media. "I injured my leg during a (training) camp in Germany, and after consulting with our specialists, it is with a heavy heart that we decided to skip the competition. It was a very difficult decision to make, but we came to the conclusion that it was the correct decision," she explained.

In addition to her Tokyo Olympics successes, Lehis also already has an individual gold from the 2018 European Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, but a World Championship medal is still missing from her collection.

The 2022 World Fencing Championships will take place in Egyptian capital Cairo, with the women's individual competition starting on July 15 and the team events on July 20.

--

