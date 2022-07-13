Estonian fencer Katrina Lehis to miss World Championships through injury

News
Katrina Lehis will miss the World Fencing Championships through injury
Katrina Lehis will miss the World Fencing Championships through injury
News

Estonia women's épée fencing star Katrina Lehis, who won gold in the women's team event and bronze in the individual competition at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, will miss this year's World Championships due to injury.

"Unfortunately for me, the World Championships will not happen this year!" Lehis said on social media. "I injured my leg during a (training) camp in Germany, and after consulting with our specialists, it is with a heavy heart that we decided to skip the competition. It was a very difficult decision to make, but we came to the conclusion that it was the correct decision," she explained.

In addition to her Tokyo Olympics successes, Lehis also already has an individual gold from the 2018 European Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, but a World Championship medal is still missing from her collection.

The 2022 World Fencing Championships will take place in Egyptian capital Cairo, with the women's individual competition starting on July 15 and the team events on July 20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:17

Isamaa wants to compensate price of firewood

14:56

Health Board: Coronavirus hospitalizations rising

14:24

Interview | Pakosta: Revoking war grave protection unrelated to Ukraine war

14:12

Former health minister comes out in support of embattled education minister

13:47

Tallinn still processing winter energy subsidy applications

13:43

Tänak: I want to win Rally Estonia

13:11

Head of Tallinn heating provider: Tenders have not yielded enough gas

12:55

Dangerous fertilizer cargo stuck at Muuga harbor due to Russian sanctions

12:50

Sides to incoming coalition to sign agreement on Friday

12:37

June births slightly down on 2021 figure, marriages up

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.07

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

12.07

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

12.07

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

12.07

Kallas on fuel excise duty reduction: Other EU states advise against it

11.07

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios

11.07

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: