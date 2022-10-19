Estonian women's fencers triumph in Croatia

Irina Embrich
Irina Embrich Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Fencer Irina Embrich won the women's épée tournament in Split, Croatia Saturday.

Nelli Differt, who belongs to Haapsalu club En Garde, placed third in the same competition, independent regional daily Lääne Elu reports (link in Estonian).

Differt's coach, Helen Nelis-Naukas, told the paper that: "I had hoped that Nelli was going to win, but a medal is also good."

Nelli Differt Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Embrich was one of the gold medal-winning lineup at 2021's Tokyo Olympics, along with Katrina Lehis, Erika Kirpu and Julia Beljajeva.

The épée is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing, with slightly different regulations from those used in the foil event, such as no rules on priority and right of way, while the entire body is a valid target area.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Lääne Elu

