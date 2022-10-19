Estonian Tennis player Maileen Nuudi out of Glasgow ITF tournament

Maileen Nuudi is out of the ITF W60 tournament in Glasgow, Scotland, after losing to Heather Watson in three sets, 6:7 (7:9), 6:4, 6:1.

Watson, from Guernsey in the Channel Islands, is currently ranked 145th in the world but with a career-high ranking so far of 38th, reached round four of Wimbledon this year, and reached the mixed-doubles final in SW19 in 2016.

She was also seeded fourth at the Glasgow tournament.

Nuudi usually plays on the ITF circuit but also had her first taste of WTA-level play at home in Tallinn earlier this month, going out in round one against Donna Vekic (Croatia).

Nuudi, 22, ranked 622nd in the world, won the first set after coming back from a 4:1 deficit, taking things to a tie-break, where she won 9:7.

In set two, Nuudi went down early on after having her service break and, not being able to break Watson's service, remained behind in games throughout.

Watson was dominant in the third set and only dropped a single game.

