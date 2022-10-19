Estonian Tennis player Maileen Nuudi out of Glasgow ITF tournament

Tennis
Maileen Nuudi
Maileen Nuudi Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tennis

Maileen Nuudi is out of the ITF W60 tournament in Glasgow, Scotland, after losing to Heather Watson in three sets, 6:7 (7:9), 6:4, 6:1.

Watson, from Guernsey in the Channel Islands, is currently ranked 145th in the world but with a career-high ranking so far of 38th, reached round four of Wimbledon this year, and reached the mixed-doubles final in SW19 in 2016.

She was also seeded fourth at the Glasgow tournament.

Nuudi usually plays on the ITF circuit but also had her first taste of WTA-level play at home in Tallinn earlier this month, going out in round one against Donna Vekic (Croatia).

Nuudi, 22, ranked 622nd in the world, won the first set after coming back from a 4:1 deficit, taking things to a tie-break, where she won 9:7.

In set two, Nuudi went down early on after having her service break and, not being able to break Watson's service, remained behind in games throughout.

Watson was dominant in the third set and only dropped a single game.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:53

Forty-two MPs initiate no-confidence motion in economic affairs minister

14:35

Official: Highway funding in Estonia requires political decision

14:24

Läänemets: I would wait for the prosecution's take on the criminal report

14:03

Eero Epner: Sweep the square!

13:46

Eesti Energia hope to have new leader confirmed by end of year

13:40

Four suspected in €8-million cryptocurrency fraud

13:20

Estonian Tennis player Maileen Nuudi out of Glasgow ITF tournament

13:01

Kaia Kanepi through to round two of Guadalajara doubles

13:01

Madise: Property owners should not pay for state compensation disputes

12:42

Estonian women's fencers triumph in Croatia

Watch again

Most Read articles

17.10

Estonia could get nuclear power plant by 2035

18.10

Riigikogu declares Russian Federation a terrorist regime

08:26

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

18.10

Police arrest man after Tallinn knife attack

18.10

Finance Minister Pentus-Rosimannus announces resignation Updated

17.10

Storm winds cause damage and power outages in northern Estonia

08:26

Minister: Russian citizens entering Estonia for real estate reasons a risk

07:57

Minister: US troops to be on regular rotation in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: