12 year-old Kiira Paškov wins Euro junior tennis title in Spain

Estonia's rising young tennis star Kiira Paškov won her fourth Tennis Europe Junior Tour U-12 girls singles category 1 tournament of the season in Mallorca, Spain this weekend. Paškov, 12, was also victorious in the doubles tournament where she paired up with fellow Estonian Nadezhda Morozova.

In five rounds of the singles tournament, Paškov dropped just one set, in her second round tie with France's Lina Mislim. After beating another French player, Elsa Goy, 7:5, 6:3 in the semi-final, Paškov went on to win the final against Nailia Bamahhanova of Kazakhstan 7:5, 6:2.

Paškov has now won five U-12 category 1 tournaments in the last year. Last December the Estonian won in Portugal, and continued her good form into 2022, with tournament victories this April in Turkey, May in France and July in Germany.

Not content with taking home the singles prize, just like she did in Portugal, Turkey and Germany, Paškov also came out on top in the doubles, this time with partner Nadezhda Morozova.

In a close final, the Estonian pair eventually defeated French duo Ninon Carpentier and Lina Mislim 2:6, 7:5, 10:5.

--

