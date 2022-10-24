Anett Kontaveit drops to 17th in latest WTA rankings

Estonia's top tennis star Anett Kontaveit has dropped to her lowest position in the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) rankings since October 2022. In the latest WTA rankings, published this week, Kontaveit is down from 3rd to 17th place, meaning the Estonian is outside the top 10 for the first time this year.

Kontaveit began the year as WTA number seven and, despite dropping to ninth for two weeks at the end of January, stayed in the top ten until now. The Estonian has been in the top three since the start of the summer, when she reached the WTA number 2 spot for the first time.

Kontaveit found herself in a similar position this time last year, with the Estonian WTA No. 20 in rankings published on October 18, 2020. However, she then stormed into the top ten two weeks later on the back of winning both the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Russia and the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. However, the lower back injury, which forced Kontaveit to concede her second round tie at the WTA 500 in Ostrava, Czech Republic against Tereza Martincova in September, has also prevented the Estonian from boosting her points tally sufficiently to maintain her lofty position in the latest WTA rankings.

Kaia Kanepi, who lost out to Kontaveit in the semi-final of the WTA 250 Tallinn Open last month, remains in 29th in the latest WTA rankings, while Elena Malygina drops one place to WTA No. 381. Maileen Nuudi climbs four spots to WTA No. 618, while Maria Kaul is WTA No. 763. Anet Koskel (WTA No. 968) squeezes into the top 1000, with Katriin Saar just outside as WTA No. 1139.

Poland's Iga Swiatek remains unmoved at the top of the WTA rankings, followed by Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in second. The USA's Jessica Pegula is third, with fellow American Coco Gauff fourth and Greece's Maria Sakkari in fifth.

In the men's ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings, there was just one change to the top ten, which saw Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, move up to ninth, swapping places with Taylor Fritz of the USA, who drops to tenth.

Estonia's Mark Lajal continues to climb the rankings, reaching a new career high of ATP 448, Daniil Glinka is down 12 places to ATP No. 749. Meanwhile, Kristjan Tamm moved up a huge 107 places to ATP 882.

