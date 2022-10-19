Kaia Kanepi through to round two of Guadalajara doubles

Tennis
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tennis

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi may be out of the singles at the prestigious, season-closing WTA1000 tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, but she is still in the competition in the doubles, pairing up with Czech player Linda Fruhvirtova.

The pair won their round one encounter in the small hours (Estonian time) of Wednesday morning, beating Mexican-Colombian duo of Fernanda Contreras Gomez and Camila Osorio in straight sets, 6:2, 6:3

Kanepi, who recently returned to the top 30 in the WTA rankings after an eight-year absence, and Fruhvirtova, will face the winner out of Cha Hao-Ching (ROC) and Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) against number five seeds Ljudmła Kitšenok (Ukraine) and Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia).

Also noteworthy is the age gap between Kanepi, age 37, and the 17-year-old Fruhvirtova.

While Kanepi is not the oldest player competing in Guadalajara – in fact potential round two opponent Hradecka has her beaten by 20 days – she had nonetheless six ITF tournament trophies in her cabinet by the time her current doubles partner was born, and reached her first-ever WTA semi-finals when Fruhvirtova was just four months old.

Both players are out of the singles – Kanepi lost to Russian Liudmila Samsonova, while Fruhvirtova lost in straight sets to Sloane Stephens (US).

Anett Kontaveit is not playing in the tournament, after injuring her back in Ostrava, the Czech Republic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:53

Forty-two MPs initiate no-confidence motion in economic affairs minister

14:35

Official: Highway funding in Estonia requires political decision

14:24

Läänemets: I would wait for the prosecution's take on the criminal report

14:03

Eero Epner: Sweep the square!

13:46

Eesti Energia hope to have new leader confirmed by end of year

13:40

Four suspected in €8-million cryptocurrency fraud

13:20

Estonian Tennis player Maileen Nuudi out of Glasgow ITF tournament

13:01

Kaia Kanepi through to round two of Guadalajara doubles

13:01

Madise: Property owners should not pay for state compensation disputes

12:42

Estonian women's fencers triumph in Croatia

Watch again

Most Read articles

17.10

Estonia could get nuclear power plant by 2035

18.10

Riigikogu declares Russian Federation a terrorist regime

08:26

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

18.10

Police arrest man after Tallinn knife attack

18.10

Finance Minister Pentus-Rosimannus announces resignation Updated

17.10

Storm winds cause damage and power outages in northern Estonia

08:26

Minister: Russian citizens entering Estonia for real estate reasons a risk

07:57

Minister: US troops to be on regular rotation in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: