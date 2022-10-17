Kanepi back in WTA top 30 after eight year absence

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit remains in third place in the latest WTA (Women's Tennis Association) rankings. Meanwhile, Kaia Kanepi has moved back into the top 30 after a break of more than eight years.

37-year-old Kanepi is up to 29th in the new WTA rankings having last made the top 30 in May 2014, when she was ranked 26th.

Elena Malygina moved up 16 places to a career-high 380th, with Maileen Nuudi also rising to 622nd.

Iga Swiatek of Poland continues as WTA number one, followed by Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. Arina Sabalenka of Belarus moved up to fourth and Jessica Pegula of the USA is in fifth.

Greece's Maria Sakkari is in sixth position in the latest rankings, with Coco Gauff of the USA seventh. Spain's Paula Badosa of Spain dropped to eighth, with Simona Halep of Romania and France's Caroline Garcia completing the top ten.

In the men's ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings, 19-year-old Estonian Mark Lajal continues to improve, moving up ten places to a career best of 475th.

Daniil Glinka and Kristjan Tamm also made the latest ATP top 1000, in 737rd and 989th places respectively.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz continues as the ATP world number one, followed by fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Norway's Casper Ruud is in third, with Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who currently competes under a neutral flag, is fourth. Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece is in fifth ahead of Germany's Alexander Zverev in sixth and Novak Djokovic of Serbia in seventh. Russia's Andrei Rublyov, who also competes as a neutral moved up to eighth, with American Taylor Fritz dropping to ninth. Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime completes the ATP top ten.

