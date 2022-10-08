Kanepi to face Davis in qualifying round of San Diego Open

Estonia's second highest ranked tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 32) will start the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 500 San Diego Open with a qualifying round match against the USA's Lauren Davis (WTA No. 84).

Kanepi's last outing was at the WTA 250 Open in Tallinn, where she reached the semi-finals before losing to Estonia's top ranked player Anett Kontaveit (WTA No. 3). In an impressive tournament for Kanepi, she recorded a memorable victory over Latvia's 2017 French Open Winner Jelena Ostapenko (WTA No. 17) in the quarter finals.

Davis has reached the quarter-finals of her two most recent tournaments, the Emilia-Romagna 125 Open in Italy, and the Budapest 125 Open, which both took place in September.

Kanepi and Davis have met once before, at the Miami Open in March 2021. Davis came out on top on that occasion, winning 6-4, 7-5 against the Estonian.

Anett Kontaveit will not play in this year's San Diego Open due to a lower back injury. The injury forced Kontaveit, who reached the final of the Tallinn WTA 250 only to lose out to Barbara Krejcikova (WTA No.23) of the Czech Republic, to withdraw from her round two match against Tereza Martincova (WTA No. 78), also of the Czech Republic, at the Ostrava Open earlier this week.

Kaia Kanepi's San Diego Open qualifying round match with Lauren Davis is set to begin at approximately 10.30 p.m. Estonian time on Saturday.

