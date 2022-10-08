Kanepi to face Davis in qualifying round of San Diego Open

News
Kaia Kanepi
Kaia Kanepi Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's second highest ranked tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 32) will start the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 500 San Diego Open with a qualifying round match against the USA's Lauren Davis (WTA No. 84).

Kanepi's last outing was at the WTA 250 Open in Tallinn, where she reached the semi-finals before losing to Estonia's top ranked player Anett Kontaveit (WTA No. 3). In an impressive tournament for Kanepi, she recorded a memorable victory over Latvia's 2017 French Open Winner Jelena Ostapenko (WTA No. 17) in the quarter finals.

Davis has reached the quarter-finals of her two most recent tournaments, the Emilia-Romagna 125 Open in Italy, and the Budapest 125 Open, which both took place in September.

Kanepi and Davis have met once before, at the Miami Open in March 2021. Davis came out on top on that occasion, winning 6-4, 7-5 against the Estonian.

Anett Kontaveit will not play in this year's San Diego Open due to a lower back injury. The injury forced Kontaveit, who reached the final of the Tallinn WTA 250 only to lose out to Barbara Krejcikova (WTA No.23) of the Czech Republic, to withdraw from her round two match against Tereza Martincova (WTA No. 78), also of the Czech Republic, at the Ostrava Open earlier this week.

Kaia Kanepi's San Diego Open qualifying round match with Lauren Davis is set to begin at approximately 10.30 p.m. Estonian time on Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:17

Kanepi to face Davis in qualifying round of San Diego Open

09:43

Ministers await statement from Metropolitan condemning Russia's war

09:22

Feature: Expats' favorite coffee places in Tallinn

08:47

Drones launched from Saaremaa monitor pollution and ships in Baltic Sea

07.10

Pärnu fishermen want more effective restrictions on seals, cormorants

07.10

Reinsalu: UN Russian human rights resolution a 'diplomatic victory'

07.10

Ukraine to recognize 5 EU school education systems, including Estonia's

07.10

Baltic Assembly Literature Prize awarded to Estonian writer Kai Aareleid

07.10

Kallas: European joint effort will reduce energy prices

07.10

Europe's new goal: solar panels on roofs of every shed, factory and home

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia hands confiscated crowdfunded Russian drones to Ukrainian Army

07.10

Daily: Putin superyacht spotted off Estonian coast followed closely by PPA

07.10

Estonia sends more ammunition, protective equipment to Ukraine

06.10

Kallas on 4 point interest rate: It comes as unfortunate news for everyone

05.10

Estonian minister: Russian authorities took refugees waiting at border away

07.10

Kallas: Keeping troops in Estonia a major expense for UK

07.10

Feature: How did non-Estonians vote in the 2021 local election?

07.10

Intel chief: Russia nuclear weapon use in Ukraine militarily irrational

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: