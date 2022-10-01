Kanepi beats Muchova to set up all-Estonian semi final with Kontaveit

Estonia's number two seed Kaia Kanepi (WTA No.32) defeated Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic (WTA No.224) in the quarter-finals of the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 250 Tallinn Open on Friday to set up a semi-final showdown with Anett Kontaveit.

Kanepi got off to a flying start, taking the first set 6-2 in just 31 minutes. Set two also began well for the Estonian, who broke her opponents serve in the first game. However, after that Muchova finally found her rhythm, breaking Kanepi twice to win the set 6-3.

There was nothing to separate the two players in the deciding third set, which, at 6-6, went to a tie-breaker. Somehow Kanepi found an extra gear, quickly going into a 5-2 lead, before eventually taking victory on the third match point.

"I don't feel tired at the moment. I usually don't feel it after a match. It was very even. In the end I tried to play with a lot of guts and, I succeeded, that's why I won," Kanepi said at the post-match press conference.

Kanepi's win sets up an all-Estonian semi-final on Saturday against WTA Number 4 Anett Kontaveit, who beat Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure in the quarters.

Kanepi was quick to play down her prospects in the match, pointing out that Kontaveit would be favorite to make the final.

"For me it's just like any other match. She's ten years younger than me, there's not really any question. Anett has a better record and she's ahead of me in the rankings," Kanepi said.

The WTA Tallinn 250 semi-final match between Estonia's top two tennis players, Kaia Kanepi and Anett Kontaveit gets underway at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the FORUS Tennis Center in Tondi. Tickets for the match are already sold out.

