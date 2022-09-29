Kanepi beats Li to reach WTA 250 Tallinn Open quarters

Estonia's number two tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA No.32) reached the quarter-finals of the Tallinn WTA 250 with a win in straight sets over Ann Li (WTA No. 62) of the USA.

After the match, Kanepi, who dispatched Li 7-5, 7-5 in an hour and 40 minutes, thanked the home crowd for their support.

"I'm happy that I won. I felt a little bit nervous at the start of the match, but I warmed up in the middle of the second set and then the feeling on the court was much better," Kanepi said.

Kanepi will now face the tournament's wildcard entry Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic (WTA No. 224) in the quarter finals on Friday.

