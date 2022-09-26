Kontaveit and Kanepi train together ahead of WTA 250 Tallinn Open

Estonia's top seed Anett Kontaveit (WTA No. 3) and second seed Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 32) trained together ahead of the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) 250 Tallinn Open, the first ever WTA tournament to take place in Estonia,

The main tournament gets underway on Monday, September 26, with qualifying rounds having already taken place at the weekend. Kontaveit will face Wang Xiyu of China (WTA No. 58) in round one on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kanepi was drawn against Latvia's 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko (WTA No 19).

Ostapenko however, picked up a leg injury while playing in the final of the Korean Open on Sunday, which may cause here to withdraw from the tournament. If so, one of the players knocked out in the qualifying round will be given a second chance, and face Kanepi instead.

