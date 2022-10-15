Anett Kontaveit: This year had it all

Tennis
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tennis

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit has officially announced that her 2022 season is over, but has looked back with satisfaction on a year which had 'absolutely everything'.

Writing on her social media account, Kontaveit wrote that: "Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Guadalajara this year because my back is still hurting," Kontaveit wrote. 

"I really hope to come back to Mexico next year as I have so many good memories there!"

The Guadalajara tournament is the season-closer and involves only the top eight players in the world, making last year's competition the first time the Estonian, currently ranked third, played, after becoming the first Estonian ever to break the WTA top 10.

Kontaveit was runner-up in her home tournament, the inaugural Tallinn Open, earlier this month, but had to pull out of her round two encounter against Tereza Martincova in Ostrava last week, meaning both Guadalajara and, ahead of it, the San Diego tournament, were off for her.

"This means that my season is now over. This year has brought me absolutely everything, both the hardest and also the happiest moments in my career. However, everything happens in order for us to learn from it and emerge from difficulties the stronger,."

Kontaveit had also suffered from a bout with Covid in late summer and not really recovered her form after that, while the deteriorated global situation meant that she had to part ways with coach Dmitry Tursunov, a Russian national, with whom she had seen a strong show of results.

"I can't wait to see you in 2023! And I'm extremely grateful to everyone for your continued support," she added.

Kontaveit's end-of-season rally in 2021 saw her winning in Moscow and in Romania; however, missing the last three tournaments of the season this year mean she will drop out of the top 10 come what may, when the next WTA rankings are announced.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:18

Pärnu City 2022 budget to exceed the €100-million mark

16:44

Anett Kontaveit: This year had it all

16:31

Portal: Outgoing foreign intelligence head says Ukraine will win Russia war

15:50

Estonian language editors express concern over future official dictionaries

15:45

Gallery: Lauri Hussar elected Eesti 200 chair

13:05

ERR in Bakhmut: A city under desperate siege

12:19

Tänak teammate: Ott staying at Hyundai in 2023 depends on who manages team

12:00

Memorial to 1918-1920 independence war planned for Paide

11:03

Kregor Zirk sets 2022 fastest European time in 200m butterfly

10:28

Number of annual military conscripts to rise to 4,000 in 2026

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.10

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

14.10

Experts: Fall in real estate prices inevitable

13.10

PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

14.10

Estonian defense minister: NATO has an answer to Putin's nuclear threats

14.10

Diplomatic relations between Belarus and Estonia have broken down

12.10

Polar bear Nora from Tallinn Zoo died in Vienna

14.10

Swedbank CEO: Estonian firms' cashflow under huge amount of pressure

13:05

ERR in Bakhmut: A city under desperate siege

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: