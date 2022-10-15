Anett Kontaveit: This year had it all

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit has officially announced that her 2022 season is over, but has looked back with satisfaction on a year which had 'absolutely everything'.

Writing on her social media account, Kontaveit wrote that: "Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Guadalajara this year because my back is still hurting," Kontaveit wrote.

"I really hope to come back to Mexico next year as I have so many good memories there!"

The Guadalajara tournament is the season-closer and involves only the top eight players in the world, making last year's competition the first time the Estonian, currently ranked third, played, after becoming the first Estonian ever to break the WTA top 10.

Kontaveit was runner-up in her home tournament, the inaugural Tallinn Open, earlier this month, but had to pull out of her round two encounter against Tereza Martincova in Ostrava last week, meaning both Guadalajara and, ahead of it, the San Diego tournament, were off for her.

"This means that my season is now over. This year has brought me absolutely everything, both the hardest and also the happiest moments in my career. However, everything happens in order for us to learn from it and emerge from difficulties the stronger,."

Kontaveit had also suffered from a bout with Covid in late summer and not really recovered her form after that, while the deteriorated global situation meant that she had to part ways with coach Dmitry Tursunov, a Russian national, with whom she had seen a strong show of results.

"I can't wait to see you in 2023! And I'm extremely grateful to everyone for your continued support," she added.

Kontaveit's end-of-season rally in 2021 saw her winning in Moscow and in Romania; however, missing the last three tournaments of the season this year mean she will drop out of the top 10 come what may, when the next WTA rankings are announced.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!