Tennis: Estonia loses opening Davis Cup matches versus Slovenia

Estonia lost its opening Davis Cup games away against Slovenia Friday, though have more matches to play Saturday.

Mark Lajal and Kristjan Tamm are representing Estonia in the World League II Group of the classic men's team tennis tournament format.

Top seed Mark Lajal (ATP 518th) lost 0:6, 6:1, 6:3 to Bor Artnak of Slovenia. Despite racing to a 6:0 win in set one, a score-line helped along by the Slovenian's many errors in that set, including four double faults, he found his feet in set two as it was Lajal's turn to make the mistakes, as the 18-year-old committed three double faults and failing to get to a single break point in set two, which he also failed to do in the more evenly-matched decider.

The entire encounter lasted an hour and 39 minutes.

In the second match, Kristjan Tamm (ATP 970th) lost 6:7 (5), 6:3, 6:4 to Aljaz Bedene (ATP 330), Slovenia's top player. As with the Lajal-Artnak match, Tamm won the first set only to go on to lose the next two, though the score-lines were more even; the match lasted much longer, at two hours and 21 minutes.

Saturday sees the doubles, with Kenneth Raisma and Mattias Siimar in action for Estonia, while Lajal and Tamm play their second matches.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!