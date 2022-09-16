Tennis: Estonia loses opening Davis Cup matches versus Slovenia

Tennis
Mark Lajal
Mark Lajal Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tennis

Estonia lost its opening Davis Cup games away against Slovenia Friday, though have more matches to play Saturday.

Mark Lajal and Kristjan Tamm are representing Estonia in the World League II Group of the classic men's team tennis tournament format.

Top seed Mark Lajal (ATP 518th) lost 0:6, 6:1, 6:3 to Bor Artnak of Slovenia. Despite racing to a 6:0 win in set one, a score-line helped along by the Slovenian's many errors in that set, including four double faults, he found his feet in set two as it was Lajal's turn to make the mistakes, as the 18-year-old committed three double faults and failing to get to a single break point in set two, which he also failed to do in the more evenly-matched decider.

The entire encounter lasted an hour and 39 minutes.

In the second match, Kristjan Tamm (ATP 970th) lost 6:7 (5), 6:3, 6:4 to Aljaz Bedene (ATP 330), Slovenia's top player. As with the Lajal-Artnak match, Tamm won the first set only to go on to lose the next two, though the score-lines were more even; the match lasted much longer, at two hours and 21 minutes.

Saturday sees the doubles, with Kenneth Raisma and Mattias Siimar in action for Estonia, while Lajal and Tamm play their second matches.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:49

EKRE MP charged with expenses fraud

17:37

Estonian president: Izyum mass grave further proof of war crimes

17:36

Tennis: Estonia loses opening Davis Cup matches versus Slovenia

17:18

Elering: Time not yet ripe for Russian electricity desynchronization tests

17:14

Anett Kontaveit's first Tallinn WTA250 match takes place September 27

16:48

No change to income tax 'bracket creep' to happen ahead of general election

16:19

Authorities skeptical about minister's highway light-dimming idea

15:43

Price of electricity to hit €164.4 on Saturday

15:10

Estover to acquire Saaremaa Dairy

14:33

Solar and wind energy output exceeds 400 MW for the first time

Watch again

Most Read articles

15.09

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

13.09

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

15.09

Estonia terminates bilateral customs agreement with Russia

15.09

GE Hitachi, Nuscale or Rolls-Royce may build Estonia's nuclear power plant

13.09

Kallas tells Macron in call: 'Ukraine can win if we keep supporting them'

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

15.09

EU Commission president: We should have listened to Baltics about Russia Updated

13:50

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: