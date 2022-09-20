Maileen Nuudi gets by to Tallinn WTA250 main table

While much of the attention ahead of Estonia's first ever Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament, taking place in Tallinn later this month, is on top star and world number three Anett Kontaveit, the tournament has also come good for Maileen Nuudi.

Nuudi, aged 22 and ranked 641st in the world, got a bye from qualifying for the WTA250 tournament, starting September 24

The competition's director Allar Hint said: "Maileen has recently been successful in major ITF tournaments and has fully earned the opportunity to test herself against the current top players in the tennis world."

Another player to have made headway on the ITF circuit, a feeder organization for the WTA and men's ATP tournaments, is Elena Malõgina, who, as Estonian champion this year, will enter via qualifying.

"Hopefully, our younger players will get a strong motivational charge by getting to take part in the WTA tournament for the first time, which will give them more motivation for the next season," Hint went on.

Veteran star and world number 32 Kaia Kanepi has been enjoying some good form in recent months, reaching the final of the Washington WTA250 in August, and is also appearing in the main draw, as of course is Anett Kontaveit.

A total of 32 WTA players will make the main table.

The tournament takes place at the Forus Sports Center, starting with qualification on September 24, and the main tournament two days later, Monday, September 26. Kontaveit is scheduled to first appear on the Tuesday, while Kanepi's round one game time will be known after the draw.

16 pairs are taking part in the doubles.

The draw is to be held on September 24, after qualifying games have been finished.

While Estonia had hosted ITF events in the recent past, most recently in Pärnu last month, the WTA250 tournament is a first and was first publicly mentioned as a potential venue early on this year.

Despite an apparently difficult early gestation period and political squabbles over funding, the tournament was officially confirmed in May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!