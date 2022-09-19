Kontaveit pleased with tough line-up for WTA Tallinn 250 Open

News
News

The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Tallinn 250 Open gets underway at the end of September. Estonia's Anett Kontaveit (WTA 3), who is the highest-ranked player in the tournament, is looking forward to a tough competition and does not believe that playing at home will give her a major advantage.

26-year-old Kontaveit was last in action at the US Open on September 1, where she reached the second round. The Estonian lost in three sets to Serena Williams, who was playing in her final tournament before retirement.

"After that match, I came home and concentrated more on general physical training. During the last week, I've also added more tennis to that. That's how the preparation has been going," Kontaveit told Estonian reporters on Sunday.

While Estonian fans will be hoping Kontaveit can achieve victory in Tallinn, the strong lineup for the tournament means it certainly won't be easy. Amongst the top players the Estonian may have to face, are current Wimbledon champion Jelena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic (Switzerland), and French Open winners Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) and Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic).

"I've even thought that it's a really formidable line-up. It's a very tough tournament," said Kontaveit. "At the end of the year, there are not so many tournaments, so this is good. It's very nice to have such a tough tournament," she added.

Kontaveit also played down talk of having a major advantage over her opponents at, what will be, a home tournament for the Estonian in Tallinn. "I've had a chance to practice here already. This club is familiar to me," she said.

"I've been training here for a week and I can still keep doing that. When you go abroad to compete, there are a few days of training and most of the time it's not on the courts."

"Maybe it's a small advantage, but when it comes to playing, all the girls have played a lot of games and there are some really strong competitors coming here in very good shape," she said. "These small advantages are such little things – when it comes to playing, you just have to be better than your opponent."

Last fall was an extremely successful period for Kontaveit, and to maintain her high position in the WTA rankings, the same level of performance is also required now. "I would have to win every tournament - that would be great," laughed Kontaveit. "But I try not to think about that."

"Obviously I want to do well in every tournament, but I'm taking it match by match. The most important thing for me is to enjoy playing at home. I think it's a special experience for me. That's the most important thing for me and the next three tournaments - that's what we're thinking about after Tallinn," Kontaveit said.

The qualifying rounds of the WTA 250 Tallinn Open will get underway on September 24 and 25 at the FORUS Tennis Center in Tondi. The main tournament starts on September 26, with the final scheduled to take place on October 2.

More information about the WTA 250 Tallinn Open tournament can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:43

Price of electricity to drop slightly to €168.95 on Tuesday

16:42

Tallinn opposes RKAS plans to allow housing on seafront plot

16:04

Reform gets behind stripping Russian citizens of right to vote Updated

16:00

Former Narva mayor Jevgrafov in talks over Center Party candidacy

15:57

Pentus-Rosimannus: Initiative for Court of Auditors candidate came from PM

15:20

EDF chief: Killing continues in occupied territory after battles over

14:45

Anett Kontaveit meets young tennis players in Tallinn ahead of WTA 250 Open

14:13

Veiko Kommusaar: Not every person crossing the border is a refugee

13:30

Kontaveit pleased with tough line-up for WTA Tallinn 250 Open

13:10

PM: Isamaa using friends to make Court of Auditors matter ugly Updated

Watch again

Most Read articles

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

18.09

NATO Military Committee chair: New era in global security

16.09

Watch again: NATO Military Chiefs of Defense conference in Tallinn

15.09

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

10:57

No comment – Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony

18.09

President Karis at the opening ceremony of NATO defense chiefs conference

12:51

Tallinn considers opening four night bus routes from next year

17.09

State planning Tapa-scale NATO base for southeastern Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: