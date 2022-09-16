Anett Kontaveit's first Tallinn WTA250 match takes place September 27

Women's tennis world number three Anett Kontaveit is first playing the inaugural Tallinn WTA250 tournament on its third day.

Kontaveit is a native of Tallinn and so will be playing in front of a home crowd.

Kontaveit's opponent is not yet known, though she is the number one seed at the event.

Tournament organizer Allar Hint said: "We had the opportunity to choose one player only, whose playing time we can determine before the actual main table draw, and I chose Anett Kontaveit, our first racket and the top-seeded player, for that purpose, and to start from day three."

"I invite everyone to join Anett in the Forus Center to help her advance to the next round," he went on.

Kontaveit first plays on Tuesday, September 27; the entire tournament runs September 24 to October 2.

The main draw also takes place, under the watchful eye of tournament head judge Clare Wood, on September 24.

A total of 32 singles players and 16 doubles partners are taking part in the women-only tournament.

Estonia's other main tennis star, veteran player Kaia Kanepi, ranked 32nd in the world, is also taking part and her first opponent and schedule of that match will be made clear in the main draw.

Estonia was awarded a full WTA-calendar tournament for the first time ever in May this year, off the back of a very strong showing by both Kontaveit and Kanepi in recent months.

The full roster of participants was unveiled last week.

Tallinn has hosted a second-tier ITF tennis tournament in the recent past.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!