Youth chess player just misses out on world championship medals

Chess player Anstassia Sinitsõna was just outside the medals at the weekend's World Youth Championship in Mamaia, Romania, where she finised fourth.

Sinitsõna took eight points from 11 games, which, while it gave her joint 3rd/4th place overall, a coefficient knocked her down to 4th and just outside of the medals, behing Martyna Wikar (Poland).

Of other Estonian players, in the U-16s, Maria Linda Pool placed 70th out of 87, while Kertu Karba was 83rd with four points in the U-14 event.

Among the boys, Deniss Andrijaškin was 54th out of 109 competitors in the U-18 open age class, Daniil Šnurov took 70th place in the U-16 category, and Aaron Rajandu was 114th (out of 138) in the U-14 tournament.

