Estonians earn five blitz draughts medals in European Youth Championships

The European Youth Championships in draughts held in Nevsehir, Turkey, this month concluded with a blitz draughts competition on Tuesday, where Estonian competitors earned one gold, one silver and three bronzes.

Triinu Jalg won gold in the U-19 category; Kevin Kurik won silver in the U-10 category; Karmen Kuusik won bronze in the U-19 category; Nona Nano won bronze in the U-16 category; and Priit Lokotar won bronze in the U-16 category.

The Estonian team also earned second place in the team cup.

Earlier this week, Triinu Jalg also earned gold in the U-19 competition and Emilia Kello tied for the gold in the U-16 competition in rapid draughts, and Nona Nano took home a silver in the U-16 competition in classical draughts.

Tuesday's wins brought Estonia's medal count at this year's European Youth Championships to eight.

Draughts, also known as checkers, is a game played between two players on a board consisting of 10x10 black and white squares, similar to the one used for chess.

Held on August 1-9 in Nevsehir, Turkey, the 2022 European Youth Championship included classic, rapid and blitz tournaments in each age group. More than 100 competitors from 12 countries took part in the competition.

