Estonians earn five blitz draughts medals in European Youth Championships

Estonian medalists in the blitz draughts competition at the European Youth Championships held in Turkey. August 2022.
Estonian medalists in the blitz draughts competition at the European Youth Championships held in Turkey. August 2022. Source: Malle Lokotar
The European Youth Championships in draughts held in Nevsehir, Turkey, this month concluded with a blitz draughts competition on Tuesday, where Estonian competitors earned one gold, one silver and three bronzes.

Triinu Jalg won gold in the U-19 category; Kevin Kurik won silver in the U-10 category; Karmen Kuusik won bronze in the U-19 category; Nona Nano won bronze in the U-16 category; and Priit Lokotar won bronze in the U-16 category.

The Estonian team also earned second place in the team cup.

Earlier this week, Triinu Jalg also earned gold in the U-19 competition and Emilia Kello tied for the gold in the U-16 competition in rapid draughts, and Nona Nano took home a silver in the U-16 competition in classical draughts.

Tuesday's wins brought Estonia's medal count at this year's European Youth Championships to eight.

Draughts, also known as checkers, is a game played between two players on a board consisting of 10x10 black and white squares, similar to the one used for chess.

Held on August 1-9 in Nevsehir, Turkey, the 2022 European Youth Championship included classic, rapid and blitz tournaments in each age group. More than 100 competitors from 12 countries took part in the competition.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Estonians earn five blitz draughts medals in European Youth Championships

