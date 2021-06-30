Checkers world championships ongoing in Tallinn

Checkers world championships in Tallinn. Source: Screenshot
The World Checkers Championships are taking place in Tallinn for the second time in four years. The tournament also took place in Tallinn in 2017 and the city has previously hosted other similar title competitions.

Checkers players from 22 countries are participating in the tournament in Tallinn, several of them high-level players and former champions, including grandmaster Alexander Schwarzman.

"It is certainly important for the checkers world that world championships take place every two years and Estonia is actually one of the few places that is capable of even hosting these competitions," said Tarmo Tulva, head of the Estonian Draughts Federation.

Four young Estonians have the opportunity to test their game against the best of the world: Karmen Kuusik, Triinu Jalg, Kris Taimre and Priit Lokotar.

Tulva added that while there are many successful young players in Estonia, the situation is not as good when it comes to adult players. He noted that work is being done to improve the quality of adult players in Estonia.

"The main role of our players here is to get experience and test themselves against the best of the world. When it comes to results, we are not expecting last place among women, let's say that. For men, the level is higher and the level of our players might be lower, it would be good to get some points there," Tulva noted.

40 men and 16 women are in competition with the tournament wrapping up on June 14.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

