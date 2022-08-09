Two golds for young Estonian draughts players at European Championships

Estonians Emilia Kello and Triinu Jalg took home gold medals from the 22nd European Youth International Draughts Championships in Nevsehir, Turkey after triumphing in the rapid draughts competiton.

Kello took first place in the Cadets (under 16) category after sharing the top spot with Fleur Kruysmulder of the Netherlands, while Jalg's gold came in the Junior (under 19) competition.

Draughts, also known as checkers, is a game played between two players on a board consisting of 10 x 10 black and white squares, similar to the one used for chess. Kello and Jalg's golds came in the rapid version of the game, which differs from the classical form of draughts due to the strictly imposed time limits allowed to complete matches.

Estonia has won a total of three medals at the European Youth Championships, after Nona Nano of Estonia also took home a silver medal in the under 16s classical competition on Sunday.

Nano scored 12 points in eight rounds of the tournament, finishing just one point behind Myja Plestyte of Lithuania. Emilia Kello, who also competed in the classical competition, scored 11 points, missing out on a medal by the narrowest of margins.

