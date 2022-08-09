Two golds for young Estonian draughts players at European Championships

News
Karmen Kuusik and Triinu Jalg
Karmen Kuusik and Triinu Jalg Source: eyc2022.draughts.com.ua
News

Estonians Emilia Kello and Triinu Jalg took home gold medals from the 22nd European Youth International Draughts Championships in Nevsehir, Turkey after triumphing in the rapid draughts competiton.

Kello took first place in the Cadets (under 16) category after sharing the top spot with Fleur Kruysmulder of the Netherlands, while Jalg's gold came in the Junior (under 19) competition.

Draughts, also known as checkers, is a game played between two players on a board consisting of 10 x 10 black and white squares, similar to the one used for chess. Kello and Jalg's golds came in the rapid version of the game, which differs from the classical form of draughts due to the strictly imposed time limits allowed to complete matches.

Estonia has won a total of three medals at the European Youth Championships, after Nona Nano of Estonia also took home a silver medal in the under 16s classical competition on Sunday.

Nano scored 12 points in eight rounds of the tournament, finishing just one point behind Myja Plestyte of Lithuania. Emilia Kello, who also competed in the classical competition, scored 11 points, missing out on a medal by the narrowest of margins.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:51

Estonian FM: 2 years since Lukashenko stole hopes of Belarusians Updated

20:11

Gallery: Chekhov's 'Cherry Orchard' Ugala Theater rehearsals in full swing

19:40

Six Estonian cyclists heading to Munich for European Championships

18:42

Criminal proceedings opened over large-scale river pollution incident

18:15

Ainsalu makes debut for Dutch side Telstar in 1-1 draw with Ajax Jong

17:51

Minister: Those switching to universal electricity don't have to pay fine

17:47

Mart Helme: West sees Russia as a loser, yet it is steadily advancing

16:51

Soaring energy prices prompt high demand for heat pumps

16:45

Kristel Birgit Potsepp: Young people need more mental health support

16:21

Finnish, Estonian PMs both find Russian tourism in Europe should be curbed

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

08.08

Narva city government opts to remove Soviet-era tank monument itself

08.08

Kallas spurs Narva city officials to remove Soviet tank as soon as possible

09:29

Economy ministry finishes universal electricity price bill

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

11:58

Lauristin: Tank should be part of a "Narva 1944 - Mariupol 2022" exhibition

08:17

Elering: Transmission bottleneck reason for electricity price difference

14:13

Students union wants visa exception for Russian, Belarusian students

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: