Estonia's chess teams both win in penultimate round in India

Members of Estonia's chess teams.
Members of Estonia's chess teams. Source: Karli Saul
Estonia's men's and women's chess teams both met with success in the penultimate round of the Chess Olympiad being held in Chennai, India.

In round 10, the second-to-last stage, the women beat Norway with a score of 3.5:0.5. Mai Narva, Anastassija Sinitsna and Sofia Blokhin all won their games; Margareth Olde drew. The team is now in 26th place (with six wins, three losses and one draw) and will play Greece, ranked one position below, in the next and final round.

Meanwhile the men overcame Wales 3:1, with Kalle Kiik and Meelis Kanep winning their games and Kirill Chukavin and Aleksandr Volodin both drawing. The team is now ranked in 76th place, after five wins, four losses and one draw, and will meet with 78th-placed Nigeria on Tuesday. 

Uzbekistan and Armenia are neck-and-neck going into the last round in the men's category, followed by India and the U.S.

Hosts India are top among women's teams, followed by Poland, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Georgia.

The olympiad was due to be held in 2020 in Russia, but both the pandemic and the current conflict in Ukraine were behind its moving in both time and space.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Estonia's chess teams both win in penultimate round in India

