Kristin Tattar, Rasmus Metsamaa win Estonian disc golf championships

Kristin Tattar won the Estonian disc golf championships, women's event, held in Elva, Tartu County, at the weekend, while Rasmsus Metsamaa won the men's event.

Tattar, who came in at par, was followed by Kaidi Allsalu (+24 throws) and last year's champion Keiti Tätte (+31).

In the men's competition, Metsamaa came in 30 under par and led from the start, while Silver Koni and Mathias Villota were joint second, both 24 under par.

Among the seniors, Kristjan Liiv (-1), Markko Kivi (+4) and Rait Saluri (+8) were in the top three.

