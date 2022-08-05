University survey paves way for new physical education school curriculum

The University of Tartu is organizing a survey aimed at obtaining a clear overview of school children's physical abilities.

The project is part of a physical education program to be implemented in schools from next autumn, while the Ministry of Education and Research allocated €36,000 for the purpose.

Priit Kaasik, head of the institute of sports science and physiotherapy at the University of Tartu said: "The result will be a clear overview of the abilities of school children, one of the foundations for shaping the policy of the sports and health movement in the future, meaning abilities will be monitored long-term."

The university has already contributed to the program's pilot phase, while from September 2023, the new curriculum, aimed at developing students' motor skills will be rolled out.

The study will categorize skills, age group, health indicators etc. and will get underway as soon as possible, Kaasik said.



