Estonian national golf champions crowned in Pärnu

On Sunday, August 7, after three rounds of intense play, Markus Varjun and Anete Liis Adul were crowned as this year's Estonian national golf champions at the Pärnu Bay Golf Links .

In the men's competition, Markus Varjun of the Niitvälja Golfiklubi became champion for the first time, while Anete Liis Adul of the Estonian Golf & Country Club took the second gold medal of her career.

Carl Hellat (Niitvälja Golfiklubi) led the men's competition going into the final day. However, he ended up settling for the silver medal after a comeback from Markus Varjun, who, after taking the lead midway through the match, extended his advantage to three shots by the close of play. Varjun's final score of -12, with rounds of 65, 72 and 67 is a new Estonian Championship record.

Hellat posted an impressive -9 for the competition, scoring 69, 66 and 72 to take second place, ahead of Joonas Turba (Reval Golf Club) who finished third on -2 (70, 72, 72).

Kevin Christopher Jegers (Niitvälja Golfiklubi) finished in fourth for the second year in a row, scoring -1 for the tournament, with rounds of 68, 75 and 72.

In the women's competition, Anete Liis Adul matched her Estonian Championship record of +3 with rounds of 72,73 and 74. Elizaveta Sofia Reemet (Estonian Golf & Country Club) took the silver medal, finishing on +7 for the tournament (77, 73, 73), while for Liis Kuul (Niitvälja Golfiklubi), a score of +27 (84, 81, 78) was enough for bronze.

The men's mid-amateur prize once again went to Kristo Tullus (Rae Golfiklubi), who finished in joint shared 11th place in the overall standings. Taavi Truusa (Estonian Golf & Country Club) took the men's senior's title, while Eva Peedimaa (Tartu Golfiklubi) won the women's prize.

The full set of results from the Estonian Golf Championships can be found here and here.

