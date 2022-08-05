Liisa-Maria Lusti just outside medals at U20 World Athletics Championships

Estonian athlete Liisa-Maria Lusti came fourth in the Under-20 World Athletics Championships held in Cali, Colombia.

Lusti, 17, accrued 5,731 points over two days, beating Gerda Kerija Dreimanet (Latvia) by 10 points, but still fell just short of the podium, which was ascended to by Finn Saga Vanninen, who bagged the gold, and German athletes Serina Riedel and Sandrina Sprengel, who won the silver and bronze respectively.

Lusti put in a 13.95s in the 100m hurdles, a 1.78m high jump, an 11.08m shot put (a personal best) and a 24.24s 200m on day one, followed on day two by a 6.24m long jump, 35.35m in the javelin and 800m in 2.26.82s

Her overall score of 5,731 was just 105 points below her PB.

