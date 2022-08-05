Liisa-Maria Lusti just outside medals at U20 World Athletics Championships

news
Liisa-Maria Lusti.
Liisa-Maria Lusti. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
news

Estonian athlete Liisa-Maria Lusti came fourth in the Under-20 World Athletics Championships held in Cali, Colombia.

Lusti, 17, accrued 5,731 points over two days, beating Gerda Kerija Dreimanet (Latvia) by 10 points, but still fell just short of the podium, which was ascended to by Finn Saga Vanninen, who bagged the gold, and German athletes Serina Riedel and Sandrina Sprengel, who won the silver and bronze respectively.

Lusti put in a 13.95s in the 100m hurdles, a 1.78m high jump, an 11.08m shot put (a personal best) and a 24.24s 200m on day one, followed on day two by a 6.24m long jump, 35.35m in the javelin and 800m in 2.26.82s

Her overall score of 5,731 was just 105 points below her PB.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Estonian singer-songwriter Anna Kaneelina to open for Nick Cave in Haapsalu

13:12

Environmental Board: Jõgeva County silage farm river pollution receding

12:51

Men's beach volleyball through to Nations Cup quarter finals

12:18

Liisa-Maria Lusti just outside medals at U20 World Athletics Championships

11:51

Gallery: Foreign minister visits Chernobyl power plant, Hostomel Airport

11:21

Ironman Tallinn triathlons to affect traffic, public transport this weekend Updated

10:48

Falling grain prices may help avoid crises, but not likely to reach stores

10:21

Finland planning to tighten visa rules for Russian citizens

09:49

Ott Tänak first in Rally Finland stage two Updated

09:44

Paide go down 2:0 at home to Anderlecht in UEFA Conference League first leg

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

03.08

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

04.08

First full-size IKEA in Estonia opens on August 25

03.08

Photos: Crowd gathers around Narva's Soviet tank monument Wednesday evening

04.08

Hansab to open service points for issuing Estonian identity documents

11:21

Ironman Tallinn triathlons to affect traffic, public transport this weekend Updated

04.08

Census: Estonian women still among EU's most highly educated

08:05

Free admission to Tallinn-owned museums on Sunday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: