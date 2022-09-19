Anett Kontaveit meets young tennis players in Tallinn ahead of WTA 250 Open

Estonia's top tennis star Anett Kontaveit (WTA 3) met with aspiring young players at the FORUS Tennis Center in Tondi, the venue for the WTA 250 Tallinn Open tennis tournament, which is set to get underway at the weekend.

The draw for the tournament will be conducted by the tournament's head referee Clare Wood on September 24.

The qualifying rounds of the WTA 250 Tallinn Open will get underway on September 24 and 25 at the FORUS Tennis Center in Tondi. The main tournament starts on September 26, with the final scheduled to take place on October 2.

