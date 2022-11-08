Anett Kontaveit to take part in Dubai World Tennis League tournament

Anett Kontaveit's tennis season is not quite over after all, as she is due to take part in the inaugural World Tennis League event in Dubai next month.

The event runs December 19 to 24 and Kontaveit, now ranked 17th in the world, joins reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, WTA 22nd), Dominic Thiem (Austria, ATP 102nd) and Alexander Zverev (Germany, ATP 12th) in the "Hawks" team.

The 18 players (some teams have four players, some five) compete in a round-robin format, featuring a men's singles, women's singles and a mixed doubles match. Matches will consist of two sets, with a tiebreaker played if necessary.

The other teams continue the birds of prey theme – the "Falcons" include Novak Djokovic and Belarusian player Arina Sabalenka, the "Eagles" feature Nick Kyrgios while the "Kites" feature world number one Iga Swiatek (Poland) and veteran French player Gael Monfils.

Kontaveit rose as high as second in the world this year, but saw a fall I the rankings after sickness and injury plagued the second half of her season, ultimately causing her to miss the WTA season-closing San Diego and Guadalajara tournaments.

Her last competitive appearance was at home in Tallinn for the inaugural WTA250 event at the beginning of last month, where she made the final.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!