Elena Malõgina sole Estonian through to round two of Haabneeme tournament

Tennis player Elena Malõgina is the only Estonian to make it to round two of an International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament held at home in Estonia, after beating Suzan Lamens (Netherlands) in three sets, 6:4, 2:6, 6:2 on Wednesday.

Four Estonian players took to the court Wednesday at the Forus Tennis Center in Haabneeme, Katrin Saar, Laura Rahnel and Maileen Nuudi, along with Malõgina.

Malõgina, Saar and Nuudi had all also had the opportunity to play at WTA-level in the inaugural Tallinn tournament last month.

Malõgina, ranked 388th in the world, won 60 percent of her points from the first serve and 58 percent from the second, compared with 55 percent and 51 percent respectively for Lamens, who is ranked 211th by the WTA.

Malõgina committed one double fault to her opponent's four, meanwhile.

The Estonian will meet Swede Julita Santer next – who in fact put Rahnel out in her round one encounter, 7:6(5), 1:6, 6.1.

Saar lost 6:2, 6:0 to German Kathleen Kanevi; Nuudi went down in straight sets also, 6:2, 6:3, to Latvian player Daniela Vismane.

The ITF is a feeder circuit to the main WTA and ATP tournaments.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

