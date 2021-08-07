Fencer Katrina Lehis gifted plot of land in Haapsalu

Katrina Lehis receiving her bronze medal in the individual epee tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Karli Saul
The city of Haapsalu gifted a plot of land to Estonian fencer Katrina Lehis, who won a bronze medal in the individual epee fencing tournament at the Tokyo Olympics and a gold medal in the team tournament.

A ceremony was held in Lehis' hometown of Haapsalu on Friday, during which the land was presented to the fencer. Hundreds of people had convened to the square at Haapsalu Castle to welcome the fencer, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Lehis told ERR that she was surprised by the large crowd. Among many, her first teacher also showed up. "I cried for a half hour, it was so amazing, my eyes still get watery," said Helgi, the fencer's first class teacher.

Both of Lehis' trainers, Nikolai Novosjolov (individual) and Kaido Kaaberma (team), are also from Haapsalu. Novosjolov, a two-time world champion himself, told ERR that he felt amazing after the warm welcome.

Lehis was gifted a 1,800 square meter plot of land in the Paralepa pine forest in Haapsalu. Her trainers were given €10,000 each, earlier trainers Helen Nelis-Naukas and Peeter Nelis were also granted €7,500 for setting the foundation for two Olympic medals.

Estonia has taken two medals from the Tokyo Olympics - the women's epee team took gold after coming from behind to defeat South Korea in emotional style in the final on July 27. Fencer Katrina Lehis collected a bronze medal in the individual tournament in the same discipline three days prior.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

