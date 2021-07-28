Men's quadruple sculls team finishes sixth at the Tokyo Olympics

The six-team final was a tight competition through the first 500 m with the Estonians falling 1.4 seconds behind the leading British team. The Estonians could not improve on their sixth place throughout the final race, falling further behind the rest of the pack and finally finishing at sixth (+6.55) with a time of 5:38.58.

The Netherlands were crowned Olympic champions with a world record time of 5:32.03. Great Britain finished second (+1.72), third was Australia (+1.94), Poland finished fourth (+2.24) and Italy was fifth (+5.26).

Allar Raja said the team gave it all they had. "The race went basically as planned, we just did not have more to give. We stuck to our plan, stuck to our technical plan and we knew the weather was going to be tough," Raja said in 32 C Tokyo heat.

"Considering the long distance [to Tokyo], we are satisfied with a place in the final at the Olympics, but we certainly wanted a medal. We will have to realize that it was an extremely tough task and the opponents were stronger, it is just that simple," Raja added.

42-year old Tõnu Endrekson confirmed to ERR after the final that it was his last Olympic race. "I will keep on rowing, just not at the Olympics. I will still have to do it for fun, cannot just end it right away," the Olympic veteran said.

Endrekson said he will have to get started on the process of finishing his career. "Five Olympics, five finals - not bad!" the 42-year old said.

