Olympics committee sets record €14.7 million budget for 2022

Sports
EOK head Urmas Sõõrumaa.
EOK head Urmas Sõõrumaa. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

The national olympics governing body has approved a 2022 budget of close to €15 million, the highest figure to date, on the back of recent successes and ahead of a busy calendar next year.

The Estonian Olympic Committee's (EOK) board has endorsed the figure, which follows what it calls, in suitably understated Estonian terms, a "very good" performance at last August's Tokyo Summer Olympics, where Estonia bagged two medals, and looking ahead to February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

EOK chief and real estate magnate Urmas Sõõrumaa, says Estonian sports as a whole have done well in trying circumstances.

Sõõrumaa said that: "Thanks to our good sportspeople and enthusiasts, we are maintaining our level, but we need more to make our dreams come true, and the budget reflects this," Soorumaa said.

The EOC's board has approved the €14.7 million 2022 budget entry, while Erich Teigamägi, EOC vice-president, said that the goals the organization set ahead of the Tokyo games had been met.

Teigamägi said: "After a long wait, we got a large number of athletes in the top 20 - 58 percent to be precise. We had four Olympic champions; something that last happened 13 years ago, plus Katrina Lehis won a bronze medal," he said.

The four olympic champions were in fact the women's epee team which Lehis was a part of. Lehis herself was also granted some land in western Estonia, after her performance in Tokyo.

Katrina Lehis. Autor/allikas: Karli Saul

"The committee therefore proposes that the participation of the Estonian national team at the Tokyo Olympics be assessed as very good," Teigamägi continued.

Of the €14.7 million, nearly half will go on preparation for the next games and for other competitions.

Subsidies for sports organizations comprise most of the rest, while €776,500 will go towards promoting sport for all, and €469,000 to promote youth sport.

In addition to February's winter olympics, the Winter European Youth Olympics Festival will start in Vuokatti, Finland, take place in March, and the Summer Youth Olympics Festival in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia, will be held in July next year.

Estonia has secured places for the Beijing Winter Olympics in figure skating, freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, biathlon, cross-country skiing, Alpine skiing and ski jumping.

Around 20 sportspeople will make up Estonia's delegation, EOC Sports Director Martti Raju estimates.

Past Estonian winter olympic stars include women's cross country skier Kristina Šmigun-Vähi, now a Reform Party MP, and men's skier Andrus Veerpalu.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:21

Statistics: Air travel up, domestic travel down in Estonia to Q3 2021

18:56

Olympics committee sets record €14.7 million budget for 2022

17:47

Bank of Estonia: Record energy prices means inflation will not recede

17:19

Huawei: Legislation does not bar company from Estonia

16:50

Ex-education minister corruption pre-trial hearing set for January

16:13

Baltic states to discuss increasing Russian electricity share on market

15:50

Belgian NATO F-16s conducting low altitude flights this week

15:21

EDF unit in Poland started working on the Belarusian border

14:52

Reform MP: Proposal to lower VAT on energy is malicious

14:26

Finland independence day marked nationwide in Estonia

13:42

Estonia fighting EU to maintain current income tax system

13:23

Isamaa initiates bill to lower VAT on gas, electricity and heat

13:16

Ministry approves 5-11-year-olds' vaccination from second half of December

12:44

Elron timetable back to normal from next week

12:33

Gallery: It is just cold in western Estonia

12:13

Ex-British Army soldier suing UK defense ministry over Estonian cold

11:50

Minister: Lowering energy VAT to be tabled in government again

11:24

Health Board: Omicron spreads faster than Delta, but has lighter symptoms

10:58

Consumers also worried about gas price inflation

10:44

Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 545 new cases, 1 death

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.12

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

06.12

Gallery: A walk around frosty Tallinn at sunrise

06.12

Tallinn to pay all students €50 in study allowance from 2022

06.12

Estonian police, prosecutors bust dark web drug market

06.12

Average price of electricity to hit record €469 on Tuesday

12:13

Ex-British Army soldier suing UK defense ministry over Estonian cold

05.12

Gallery: Tallinn buried in snow

06.12

Government may ease restrictions on entertainment at nightclubs' request

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: