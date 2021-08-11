Tallinn Marathon 2021 going ahead in September

Start of Tallinn Marathon 2019. Source: Tallinna Maraton
This September's Tallinn Marathon is still to go ahead, in-line with current coronavirus public event restrictions. Last year's event was canceled.

While current restrictions limit outdoor event numbers to 12,000, provided checks are conducted, the full marathon entry list will be capped at 1,500 people, with the respective figures for the half-marathon and 10km race being 2,500 and 5,000.

Organizers of outdoor events with more than 100 participants are currently required to conduct coronavirus vaccination checks, either via proof of vaccination or proof of a recent, negative test result.

The event takes place September 11-12, with the full marathon on the second day.

Chief organizer Mati Lilliallik said that the plan is to hold a safe event for all, including local residents, and that no excessive risks will be taken, while routes will avoid the most densely-populated residential areas.

Registration is still open, Lilliallik said, though there is a clear and present risk that additional restrictions may be imposed by authorities between now and race day, or even that the event would need to be canceled.

Organizers say they are following national government, Tallinn City Government and Health Board (Terviseamet) regulations and recommendations at all times.

The half-marathon starts at 9 a.m. on September 11, the 10km race at 5 p.m., while the full 42.2-kilometer marathon starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 12.

Cancellation or restrictions which cause too many issues for entrants will be followed by full refund or transferal of entry to the 2022 event, BNS reports, or alternatively entry into the virtual marathon – held for the first time last year – which runs throughout the entirety of September, i.e. participants get 30 days to complete the 42.2km on foot, either running or walking.

Last weekend brought around 2,600 triathletes to Tallinn, to take part in the annual Iron Man event.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

